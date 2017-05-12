New ‘exoskeleton’ technology can help protect seniors from slips and falls

Monaco et all/Scientific Reports(NEW YORK) — For seniors stuck using a cane or walker to stay on their feet, there soon may be a new way to get around without falling: an exoskeleton.

Researchers in Italy have created a wearable robotic system designed to use torque to help prevents people from slipping and falling, according to a report published yesterday in Scientific Reports.

The teams at from the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies, Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation Mission studied a small group, including eight elderly people and two amputees, and the preliminary …read more