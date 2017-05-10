New Grateful Dead documentary to screen in select US theaters prior to official premiere

Amazon StudiosThe new Martin Scorsese-produced Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip will be screened in select theaters across the U.S. on May 25, one day before it gets its official theatrical premiere in New York City and Los Angeles.

After the theatrical screenings, the 241-minute film will be available to stream exclusively via Amazon Prime Video starting June 2. The movie, which was directed by Amir Bar-Lev, was fully sanctioned by The Grateful Dead.

As previously reported, the movie features new interviews with the band’s surviving members, as well as with family members, road crew and …read more