New Health Guidelines for Your Heart

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The nation’s top group of heart doctors is offering new guidance on when and how frequently Americans should eat meals and snacks in order to control their weight and preserve or improve their heart health.

Based on a review of dozens of studies, the team of American Heart Association doctors behind the report was able to make a number of suggestions and observations, including:

1) Don’t skip breakfast: Daily breakfast consumption has been linked to better glucose metabolism and insulin levels.

2) Alternate-day fasting and periodic fasting may be effective for weight loss: More evidence is needed to determine whether …read more