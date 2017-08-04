New Jeff Beck concert film featuring Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons to be released on DVD, Blu-ray

Eagle Rock Entertainment

Last August, Jeff Beck celebrated his 50-year music career with a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that included guest appearances by Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and blues legend Buddy Guy, among others. Now, you’ll to be able to watch the memorable show in the comfort of your own home when Jeff Beck: Live at the Hollywood Bowl hit stores on October 6.

The release will be available as DVD/two-CD set and Blu-ray/two-CD package, while a DVD/three-LP vinyl collection will is sold exclusively via PledgeMusic.com.

The concert featured …read more


