New Jefferson Starship Concert Special Premiering Tonight on Audience Network

Chris Phelps/AT&T’s AUDIENCE NetworkVeteran rockers Jefferson Starship will find their way to the Audience Network tonight, December 23, for the latest in the channel’s series of concert specials. The show, titled simply Jefferson Starship, premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The special features the band playing some of its classic songs, as well as well-known tunes by its predecessor group, the Jefferson Airplane, and that band’s spinoff, Starship. Among the songs are the Airplane’s “Somebody to Love,” Jefferson Starship’s “Find Your Way Back” and Starship’s chart-topping hit “We Built This City.”

