New Lifetime Michael Jackson Biopic to Begin Shooting in February

Dave Benett/Getty ImagesThe last days of Michael Jackson‘s life will soon be dramatized on the small screen.

Variety reports that a television biopic titled Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland will begin shooting on location this February and will air on Lifetime.

The TV movie is based on the 2014 book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Finals Days and features actor Chad L. Coleman as Jackson’s bodyguard.

Coleman’s acting resume includes roles in Arrow, The Walking Dead and The Wire.

