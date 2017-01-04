New Nathan East Album to Feature Contributions from Clapton, Phil Collins and Earth, Wind & Fire Members

Yamaha Entertainment GroupLongtime Eric Clapton touring bassist Nathan East will release his second solo album, Reverence, on January 20. The record includes a cover of the 1977 Earth, Wind & Fire hit “Serpentine Fire” that includes contributions from Clapton, Phil Collins and EWF members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson.

East began the track back in 1991, with his brother Marcel on vocals, Clapton on guitar and Collins on drums. The original tape of the recording recently was rediscovered and completed, with Nathan enlisting Bailey, White and Johnson to add vocals, bass and percussion, respectively. …read more