New “NOW That’s What I Call Christmas” compilation features Elvis, Beach Boys, Temptations & more

UMeIt may be early October, but we’ll be hearing Christmas music on the radio before you know it. If you want to get a head start on those holiday tunes, NOW That’s What I Call Merry Christmas — a new holiday-themed installment of the NOW compilation series — has just been released.

The album features an updated mix of 20 holiday songs, including tunes by such veteran artists as Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Wham! and Donny Hathaway.

Presley’s contribution is a recently updated version of “Blue Christmas” featuring newly recorded …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462