New “NOW That’s What I Call Christmas” compilation features Elvis, Beach Boys, Temptations & more

UMeIt may be early October, but we’ll be hearing Christmas music on the radio before you know it. If you want to get a head start on those holiday tunes, NOW That’s What I Call Merry Christmas — a new holiday-themed installment of the NOW compilation series — has just been released.

The album features an updated mix of 20 holiday songs, including tunes by such veteran artists as Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Wham! and Donny Hathaway.

Presley’s contribution is a recently updated version of “Blue Christmas” featuring newly recorded …read more