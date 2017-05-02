New parody concept album mashes up The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” and “Star Wars”

Credit: Katrin AuchA parody music duo called Palette-Swap Ninja has unleashed a clever new concept album, sure to delight Beatles and Star Wars fans alike.

Titled Princess Leia’s Stolen Death Star Plans, the record celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the 40th anniversary of the first Star Wars flick, Episode IV: A New Hope. How? By changing the lyrics of the songs from the groundbreaking 1967 album to tell the story of the blockbuster 1977 sci-fi/fantasy movie.

The project, which was five years in the making, can be downloaded …read more