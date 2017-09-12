New Pat Benatar song featured on upcoming soundtrack for new documentary about female veterans

Big Hassle MediaPat Benatar is one of several big-name female music stars who have contributed new original songs to the soundtrack of a new documentary about female military veterans titled Served Like a Girl.

The film follows the veterans as they compete in the Ms. Veteran America competition. Benatar’s song, “Dancing Through the Wreckage,” leads off the album and was co-written with her husband and longtime guitarist Neil Giraldo and acclaimed songwriter/producer Linda Perry.

Other artists who contributed new tunes to the soundtrack include Pink, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Natasha Bedingfield, country singer Chely Wright and British …read more


