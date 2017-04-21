New Prince EP “Deliverance” blocked by temporary restraining order

Rogue Music AllianceA federal judge in Minnesota District Court has granted a temporary restraining order requested by Prince’s estate and his recording studio Paisley Park, to halt the released of a new EP of previously unreleased Prince material.

George Ian Boxill, an engineer who worked with Prince over the years, was set to release the six-song EP on Friday, but the singer’s estate filed suit in Carver County, Minnesota, seeking to stop the release and have the masters turned over to them.

On Thursday, Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright granted the order to block the …read more