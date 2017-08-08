New Prince photo book, featuring foreword by Beyoncé, due in October

L. Cohen/WireImageA forthcoming photography book titled Prince: A Private View will feature photos of the late music icon…and a foreword written by Beyoncé, reports Entertainment Weekly. The book will be published October 17 and will be available via digital and physical retailers.

According to the magazine, part of the foreword reads, “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me.”

Prince and Beyoncé were friends, and famously performed together at the 2004 Grammys. The two were so closely …read more