New Rock Hall exhibit opening Saturday includes final film directed by the late Jonathan Demme

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of FameA new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibition called “The Power of Rock Experience” will officially open at the Cleveland museum this Saturday, July 1. The three-part exhibit showcases historic performances and other memorable moments at Rock Hall induction ceremonies, and is highlighted by a short movie that was the final film from late Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme.

The first part of "The Power of Rock Experience" offers visitors an introductory video presentation on a state-of-the-art digital screen. The exhibit continues


