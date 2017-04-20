New Roger Waters album, “Is This the Life We Really Want?,” now has June release; track list unveiled

Columbia RecordsNew details have been unveiled about ex-Pink Floyd mastermind Roger Waters‘ upcoming studio album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, his first collection of new rock songs since 1992’s Amused to Death. According to the announcement, the album’s release date has been moved from May 19 to June 2, while its full 12-song track list has been revealed.

Is This The Life We Really Want? will be available for pre-order starting Friday, April 21. The album will be issued as a two-disc, 180-gram vinyl LP, a CD housed in a four-panel pack, and …read more