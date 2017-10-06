New Rolling Stones’ compilation “On Air” features the band’s early BBC radio performances

Polydor/UMeThe Rolling Stones have dug deep into their archives to compile a new album featuring a collection of live performances that aired on various BBC radio shows from 1963 to 1965.

The Rolling Stones — On Air will be released on December 1, and will be available a single CD, a deluxe two-CD set, a high-quality vinyl LP and a limited-edition colored vinyl disc.

The album features recordings from such U.K. radio programs as Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show. The track list includes covers of various rock …read more