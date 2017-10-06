New Rolling Stones’ compilation “On Air” features the band’s early BBC radio performances

Polydor/UMeThe Rolling Stones have dug deep into their archives to compile a new album featuring a collection of live performances that aired on various BBC radio shows from 1963 to 1965.

The Rolling Stones — On Air will be released on December 1, and will be available a single CD, a deluxe two-CD set, a high-quality vinyl LP and a limited-edition colored vinyl disc.

The album features recordings from such U.K. radio programs as Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show. The track list includes covers of various rock …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462