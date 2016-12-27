New Rolling Stones Documentary and Concert Film Both Premiering on Starz Next Month

Starz Entertainment LLCTwo recent Rolling Stones-related movies, the documentary The Rolling Stones Olé! Olé! Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America and the concert film Havana Moon, will get their television premiere in January on the Starz cable network.

Olé! Olé! Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America will debut on Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, while Havana Moon‘s premiere screening is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Both films also will be available for streaming and download starting January 15 via the Starz app.

Olé Olé Olé, which got its theatrical premiere …read more