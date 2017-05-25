New Roy Orbison album to feature late singer’s original vocals paired with new orchestral parts

Legacy Recordings/Roy’s Boys LLCA new Roy Orbison album combining archival vocal performances from the late rock legend with newly recorded orchestral accompaniment will be released on November 3.

A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra features 15 tracks, including newly created versions of classics songs spanning from Orbison’s early-’60s heyday through his late-’80s comeback.

A Love So Beautiful will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally, and was produced by Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, the same team behind two recent Elvis Presley albums that followed the same concept. Among the many …read more