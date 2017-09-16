New safety standard required for infant bouncer seats

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Infant bouncer seats will now have hazard warnings placed on the front of the bouncer seat near the baby’s head and shoulders.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) approved the new mandatory standard to “prevent deaths and injuries” to infants using the bouncer seats. These products are intended for infants up to 6 months old who have not developed the ability to sit up unassisted, according to the CPSC.

Between Jan. 1, 2006, and July 6, 2016, there were 347 incidents involving bouncer seats reported to CPSC, including 12 fatalities and 54 injuries.

