New season of AXS TV’s “The Big Interview” to feature Doobie Brothers, Peter Frampton, Steve Miller & more

Courtesy of AXS TVThe Doobie Brothers, Peter Frampton and Steve Miller are among the big names who’ll be chatting with Dan Rather on the upcoming season of AXS TV’s The Big Interview.

The latest run of shows premieres Tuesday, October 10, with an episode featuring Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. Other stars slated to appear on new installments of The Big Interview include E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, ex-R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Rush singer/bassist Geddy Lee and Jewel.

In all, nine new episodes of program will air on AXS TV, with different …read more


