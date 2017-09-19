New solo album and reissues on the way from John Fogerty

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

John Fogerty is ready to rock with a new record deal.

The former Creedence Clearwater Revival leader has signed a deal with BMG that includes a new solo album to be released sometime next year, plus the reissue of his previous solo releases. The first reissue, due November 17, will be a 20th anniversary edition of Fogerty’s Grammy-winning Blue Moon Swamp album.

Available in 180-gram black vinyl, limited-edition 180-gram blue vinyl, CD and digital versions, the Blue Moon Swamp reissue features a new album cover showcasing the concert backdrop from the album’s …read more