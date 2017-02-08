New Song from Dave Davies’ Upcoming Album with His Son Russ Debuts Online

Red River Entertainment

Founding Kinks guitarist Dave Davies will release a new collaborative album with his son Russ called Open Road on March 31. Now, Consequence of Sound is giving fans their first taste of the record by hosting an exclusive stream of a song titled “Path Is Long.”

The melancholy, introspective tune features Dave’s gently crooned vocals accompanied by melodic guitar and electronic drum beats and keyboards.

“It’s reflective, honest. Real, I think,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who turned 70 this past Friday, tells the website of “Path Is Long.” …read more