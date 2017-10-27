New “Stranger Things” soundtrack features classic songs by The Police, Bon Jovi, Toto and more

Legacy RecordingsWith fans of Stranger Things returning to the Upside Down Friday with the premiere of the smash Netflix sci-fi/horror series’ second season, a new soundtrack featuring classic 1980s tunes heard in both seasons of the show has just been released.

Stranger Things — Music from the Netflix Original Series — available now on CD, digitally and via streaming services — includes hits by The Police, Bon Jovi, Toto, Cyndi Lauper and many more acts.

The album features a total of 19 music tracks interspersed with 11 dialogue segments from the show. Among …read more