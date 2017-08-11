New study links C-sections with hysterectomy complications later in life

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study found that women who undergo a cesarean section may have an increased risk of complications when undergoing a hysterectomy later in life.

Women who have undergone one cesarean delivery had a 31.1 percent increased risk of re-operation after a hysterectomy later in life, when compared with women having only vaginal deliveries, according to the study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Surgery journal.

Meanwhile, women who have had two or more cesarean deliveries may have an even higher risk of a re-operation following a hysterectomy, researchers found.

