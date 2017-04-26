New study links ’emotional feeding’ in young children to ’emotional eating’ later in life

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — There may be a link between the common parenting practice known as “emotional feeding,” or using food as a means of comforting or rewarding children, and the development later in life of “emotional eating,” or the habit of eating to comfort or reward oneself, a new study suggests.

A team of researchers based out of Norway examined the eating habits of a group of 4-year-olds in Norway and then followed up every two years until the group turned 10.

The scientists found that among the sample of 801 children they examined, there was a “reciprocal relation between parental emotional …read more