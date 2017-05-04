New study links screen time to delayed speech development in children

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The more time babies spend using iPads and other handheld devices, the more likely they are to have speech delays, according to a new study.

The study included nearly 900 children between 6 months and 2 years old. By their 18-month check-ups, a fifth of the children had used a mobile device every day for nearly 30 minutes, as reported by their parents. Researchers found that the more screen time a child got, the more likely the child was to have delays in speech.

For each half-hour increase in screen time, researchers found a nearly 50 percent increased risk …read more