New TV Series “Rock ‘n’ Roll Inventions,” Featuring Graham Nash, Dave Davies & More, Premieres Tonight

Amy Grantham; © Bosie Vincent/Sky VisionRock ‘n’ Roll Inventions, the new six-part Smithsonian Channel series focusing on the history of the technology used to play, record and listen to music, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Graham Nash and The Kinks‘ Dave Davies are among the music stars who appear in the debut episode, titled “This Damn Music,” which takes a look at the ways listening to recorded music has changed over the years.

Among the devices and topics profiled in the show are wind-up gramophones, 78-rpm discs, vinyl records, transistor radios, jukeboxes, cassettes, CDs, …read more