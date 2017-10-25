New two-CD John Wetton solo set includes previously unreleased 2005 live acoustic performances

Primary Purpose/Cherry Red RecordsA new-two CD live collection featuring archival acoustic solo performances by late Asia frontman John Wetton has just been released. The double-disc set brings together a newly remastered version Wetton’s 1996 album Akustika — Live in Amerika and the previously unreleased Akustika II — Return to Amerika, which was recorded at a 2005 concert.

The album includes renditions of Asia classics like “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell,” “Sole Survivor” and “Don’t Cry,” as well as selections from Wetton’s solo career and his stints with King Crimson and U.K.

