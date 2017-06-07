New version of 1980s Al Green documentary due out on DVD and Blu-ray in July

MVD Entertainment GroupNew DVD and Blu-ray versions of the 1984 documentary Gospel According to Al Green, which examines the Memphis soul legend’s decision to abandon his pop career to become a preacher and gospel singer, will be released on July 7.

The film, which was directed by Robert Mugge, features Al Green leading a special seventh anniversary church service at his Full Gospel Tabernacle in December 1983, as well as interviews with the singer, Hi Records producer Willie Mitchell and Philadelphia music critic Ken Tucker.

