New vinyl box set featuring The Beatles’ fan-club Christmas greetings due out in December

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe A special gift for Beatles fans will be arriving this year just in time for Christmas. A new vinyl box set called The Christmas Records, which gathers together the annual holiday messages that the Fab Four sent to their fan club members from 1963 to 1969, will be released on December 15.

Each Christmas, The Beatles sent the members of their fan club, known as “Beatle People,” a newsletter that included an exclusive flexi-disc containing an audio greeting from John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The new …read more