New Wave icon Adam Ant returns to US with Anthems – the Singles Tour

Michael SandersonFollowing a successful club tour earlier this year where he performed the Adam & The Ants classic, Kings of the Wild Frontier, in its entirety, punk pioneer and new wave icon Adam Ant returns to the States with an expanded tour kicking off today.

Anthems – the Singles Tour, will visit theaters and casinos where Adam will play his classic chart-topping singles as well as B sides, rarities and personal favorites.

For Adam, this isn’t just a greatest hits tour for people on an ’80s nostalgia trip.

“I don’t just think, ‘Oh, this an eighties tour,'” the …read more