New York Police Officers Use Eyedropper to Save Unconscious Newborn

WABC(NEW YORK) — Two police officers on Long Island, New York, used an eyedropper to save the life of a newborn baby who was not breathing, police said.

Officers Steven Golub and Devin Humphreys of the Northport Village Police Department responded to a call on Jan. 14 at 5:05 p.m. of a woman in labor at a home in Northport, located within the town of Huntington on Long Island, New York, police said in a statement.

While the officers were dispatched, 911 operator Dana Gunther remained on the line with the male caller, who said the baby girl was born on …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462