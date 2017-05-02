New York triplets get same surgery for rare skull condition

Creatas/iStock/Thinkstock(STONY BROOK, NY) — Three New York infants are recovering after undergoing the same surgery to treat a rare birth defect that affected their skulls.

Last October Amy and Mike Howard welcomed their three sons Hunter, Jackson and Kaden. While Hunter and Jackson are identical, Kaden is fraternal.

Soon after the infants were born, doctors noticed that something looked wrong with their skulls: they appeared misshapen or pinched. It was a classic sign of a rare birth defect called craniosynostosis.

“After they were born you could tell that their heads were a little bit malformed, deformed,” Amy Howard told reporters Monday.

