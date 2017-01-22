Newborn Baby Is the Perfect Wing Man to Father’s Proposal

Darick Mead(HASTINGS, Neb.) — Darick Mead didn’t want to propose to his girlfriend of a year and a half while she was pregnant with their first child.

“I didn’t want to do it just because of my son. I wanted to do it because it felt good in my heart,” he told ABC News.

Still, the proud father couldn’t wait to pop the question to Susan Medina, and in fact, did so in the hospital with the help of his newborn son, Ryder.

Mead, 26, and Medina, 20, met on the social network MeetMe.com. They later connected on Facebook and after one date, …read more