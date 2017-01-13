Newborn Baby Shares Birthday with Mom and Dad

Hillary Gardner (BALDWYN, Miss.) — A newborn baby has created a birthday trifecta after being born on the exact same month and day as his mother and father.

“I think we forgot it was our birthday because we were just so excited, thinking about him coming,” mom Hillary Gardner, of Baldwyn, Mississippi, told ABC News. “Luke’s mom had a cake already made for us and when she found out Cade was going to be born, she went back and had his name put on the cake.”

First-time parents Hillary and Luke Gardner, both 27, met at Mississippi College seven years ago.

