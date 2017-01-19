Newborn Dying of Stroke Survives After Doctors Perform Surgery

iStock/Thinkstock(FARGO, N.D.) — When he was just 9 days old, Phoenix Saulter suffered a stroke so damaging that his doctors told his parents that the newborn wouldn’t survive.

“There was so much clotting and no blood leaving his brain,” Phoenix’s father, Robert Saulter, told ABC News. “The only thing to do was to give him some pain medications and to try to stay with him till he passed.”

Saulter and his wife, Genevieve Saulter, were inconsolable until neurosurgeon Dr. Alexander Drofa of Sanford Brain and Spine Center in Fargo, North Dakota, spoke up. He would do a surgery to remove the clot …read more


