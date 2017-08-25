Newborns in intensive care flown out of Hurricane Harvey’s path

iStock/Thinkstock(CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas) — Flight crews in Texas spent around 18 hours Thursday and Friday evacuating 10 medically-fragile newborns out of the path of Hurricane Harvey.

The babies, all of whom were born in the last few weeks, were evacuated out of Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, which is directly in the path of what is expected to be the worst hurricane to hit Texas in nearly two decades.

The 10 newborns, who were in Driscoll’s neonatal intensive care unit, were flown on specially-designed planes to a Fort Worth airport, then transported by ambulance to Cook Children’s Hospital in the city, …read more