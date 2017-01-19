Newlywed Parents Carry Cancer-Stricken Toddler After Hospital Wedding

Megan Dempsey(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The image of a couple as they carry their 2-year-old child through a hospital hallway is capturing hearts across the nation.

Celia and Geff Kinzel wed this month in the chapel of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where their son Logan is a patient. After the Jan. 7 ceremony, Logan’s grandmother took a photo of him going back to his room with his mother and father.

“Everyone was really touched by it,” Celia Kinzel told ABC News of the photo. “I really hope from all of this, that it does bring awareness to pediatric cancer. Before this …read more