NICU babies dressed in Halloween costumes knitted by their nurse

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta(ATLANTA) — The youngest patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in Georgia were dressed up in knitted costumes handmade for them by one of their nurses.

Tara Fankhauser, a nurse with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, started the tradition of dressing up the babies last Halloween.

This year, she had 30 costumes ready for the Halloween holiday. It can take her anywhere from a few hours to a few days to make a costume.

“I start making costumes in late spring and continue right up to Halloween – we had three new …read more