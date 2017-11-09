Nights on Broadway: Bee Gees musical is in the works

Credit: Dennis O’ReganIt looks like The Bee Gees may be spending many “Nights on Broadway” in the future: A stage musical inspired by the group’s life story and music is in the works.

Barry Gibb, the only living member of the trio, will executive produce the project, with input from the widows of his late brothers Maurice and Robin. In a statement, Barry says, “This is a wonderful opportunity for our family…it’s another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will …read more