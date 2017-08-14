Nile Rodgers hospitalized with unidentified health issue; misses Chic’s Toronto concert Sunday

Helen Boast/RedfernsNile Rodgers was hospitalized with an unidentified health issue over the weekend, forcing him to miss a concert Sunday in Toronto with his band Chic, Billboard reports.

Rodgers, who’s 64, tweeted thanks Sunday to fans who sent him get-well wishes.

“Thank you all so much,” he wrote. “I love @EarthWindFire @CHICorg all the #fans and my doctors who are taking great care of me. See you all very soon.”

Chic is currently on a joint North American trek with Earth, Wind & Fire called 2054: The Tour. It winds down next week.

