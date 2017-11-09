Nils Lofgren releasing “Blind Date Jam” concert video capturing unrehearsed performance

Credit: Cristina ArrigoniE Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren recently got together with some talented musical friends for an intimate improvisational performance at the Cattle Tracks Gallery in his adopted hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. The show was recorded for a new concert video called Blind Date Jam, which will be released exclusively via NilsLofgren.com on Friday, November 17.

In a promo clip of the video, Lofgren explains the show’s concept: “Me and some friends got together, had a big jam with no idea what we were gonna do. I just …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462