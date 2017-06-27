Nine senior citizen couples renew their vows at senior care center

Carolina SeniorCare/Lexington, North Carolina(LEXINGTON, N.C.) — Love was in the air for nine senior citizen couples who renewed their wedding vows on June 22.

The special event was organized by Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina.

“It was wonderful seeing my wife walk down the aisle. She was beautiful,” Raymond Clifton told ABC News of his wife, Brenda Clifton. “She cried coming down that aisle.”

Most of the couples said they could not afford big ceremonies the first time around, so this was a lovely way to celebrate.

"I didn't have a wedding dress when we first got married," Linda Owen said of her