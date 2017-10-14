No criminal charges in Colorado cheerleading forced-splits videos

iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER) — Shocking videos showing high school cheerleaders in Colorado being forced into splits sparked outrage this summer, and now officials say no criminal charges will be filed.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the decision in a statement on Saturday following a weeks-long investigation by the Denver Police Department, which included dozens of interviews of cheerleaders from East High School, parents, school officials, and more.

One cheerleader was injured in connection with the cheerleading practice, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The video of the incident involving the injured student that has been widely disseminated is painful to watch,” Denver District Attorney …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462