No Desert Trip festival in 2017 organizer says

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesForget those rumors about a Led Zeppelin reunion at a 2017 Desert Trip festival, because there isn’t going to be a Desert Trip festival this year.

Festival organizer Paul Tollett tells Billboard that the giant classic rock festival, dubbed “Oldchella,” will not be returning in 2017.

“We’re not doing Desert Trip this year,” Tollett tells the magazine. “We loved 2016 Desert Trip — that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we’ll do something similar.”

Last year's Desert Trip festival — featuring The Rolling Stones, The Who,