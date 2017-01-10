Norovirus Suspected After More Than 800 Illinois High School Students Stay Home Sick on Same Day

iStock/Thinkstock(ST. CHARLES, Ill.) — After hundreds of students missed school on the same day at an Illinois high school, the county health department is investigating whether the mass illness is an outbreak of norovirus.

At least 800 of the 2,500 students at St. Charles East High School in St. Charles, Illinois, were absent on Monday after students reported symptoms consistent with norovirus, spokesman for St. Charles Community Unit School District Jim Blaney said at a press conference Monday. Student athletes first reported symptoms over the weekend.

“It’s pretty apparent that this is out of the ordinary,” Blaney said during the news conference.

