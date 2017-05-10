North Carolina pizzeria dishes on its special ‘labor-inducing’ pie

iStock/Thinkstock(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The motto “the secret’s in the sauce” certainly seems to ring true for one Charlotte, North Carolina, pizzeria.

Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar has recently gone viral for its pie — the Buffalo Wing Pizza — that is rumored to induce labor, and expectant moms are flooding in to get a slice.

The owners, Michael and John Adams and Carlo Martinez, told ABC News it has been a roller coaster for them the past few weeks, adding there are “pregnant women galore” coming into the restaurant.

“It’s a great story. It all started with a Facebook alert to our …read more