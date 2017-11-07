Northern California fire-relief benefit concert featuring Dead & Company, Metallica to stream live online

ABC/Randy HolmesGrateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company is among the artists scheduled to perform this Thursday at Band Together Bay Area, a benefit concert headlined by Metallica that will raise funds for those affected by the recent Northern California wildfires, the deadliest in recorded state history. Now comes word that the show, which will be held at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, will be streamed live online.

You’ll be able to watch the show beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT on Thursday via Metallica’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well …read more


