Nurse delivers customer’s baby outside Target: ‘I’m grateful that I was there’

Tanya Saint Preux Picault(ATLANTA) — A nurse’s Target trip took an unexpected turn after she found herself delivering a fellow shopper’s baby.

Caris Lockwood, 24, of Atlanta was shopping with family members at the discount store on Aug. 25 when her mother noticed a woman in labor, Tanya Saint Preux Picault, 30.

Lockwood, a labor and delivery nurse at Piedmont Healthcare, sprang into action.

“I really wasn’t nervous,” she told ABC News. “It was certainly an incredible experience, and [I] truly believe it was one of those moments where God placed the right people in the right place at the right time. I’m …read more