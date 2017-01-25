Nurse Reunites with Baby She Helped Deliver Mid-Flight

Erica Walton(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A Florida nurse who helped deliver a premature baby mid-air has reunited with the child and his parents since the flight.

“It was emotional,” new mom Erica Walton told ABC News of the reunion. “We were really happy and it was a big surprise to see her. I am grateful for her, Dr. Chad Garson and Dr. Bhasker Patel for helping us through a terrifying experience. Even though we only knew them for a short amount of time, we’re truly blessed that they’re part of our family now.”

Walton, 33, a nurse at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, …read more


