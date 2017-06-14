Nurses honor tiny ‘graduates’ leaving the NICU

Courtesy CaroMont Health(GASTONIA, N.C.) — A North Carolina hospital is celebrating babies who are ending their stay in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The staff at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, North Carolina, honor their tiny patients with a special photo shoot and a graduation cap.

About six months ago, Nurse Melissa Jordan began the “graduation ceremonies” after she helped care for an infant who spent 62 days in the NICU.

On the day he was leaving, the baby’s parents dressed him up in a “NICU Grad” onesie, which inspired Jordan to continue the tradition.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster for a preemie,” Jordan, 28, …read more